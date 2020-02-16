Ask God to bring happiness into your life with this prayer

Sometimes our faults and mistakes can weigh us down, but God can show us the way to true joy.
In fact, Jesus said, “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28). God desires our ultimate happiness and will gladly take our burdens and lift our spirits.
Here is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that can help orient our prayer to God, asking him to bring us much needed happiness and remove the sadness from our hearts.
Jesus, comfort me, and give me grace to place my chief, my only joy and happiness in you.
Bring often to my remembrance your unspeakable goodness, your gifts, and your great kindness shown to me.
And when you bring to my mind the sad remembrance of my sins, whereby I have so unkindly offended you, comfort me with the assurance of obtaining your grace, by the spirit of perfect penance, purging away my guilt, and preparing me for your kingdom.
Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, comfort me.
