Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
Flowers have an important role at Mass
J-P Mauro
Alex Trebek says he learned about the power of prayer in Catholic school
Daniel Esparza
The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia

Editor's choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Spirituality

Ask God to bring happiness into your life with this prayer

PRAYING
Anatoliy Karlyuk | Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Feb 16, 2020

Sometimes our faults and mistakes can weigh us down, but God can show us the way to true joy.

We all make mistakes, but sometimes our blunders are difficult to overcome. Some of us  continually blame ourselves and sink into a depressed mood. While feeling bad about something you did is sometimes a good thing, we don’t need to fall into a pit of despair.Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest.

In fact, Jesus said, “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28). God desires our ultimate happiness and will gladly take our burdens and lift our spirits.

Here is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that can help orient our prayer to God, asking him to bring us much needed happiness and remove the sadness from our hearts.

Jesus, comfort me, and give me grace to place my chief, my only joy and happiness in you.

Bring often to my remembrance your unspeakable goodness, your gifts, and your great kindness shown to me.

And when you bring to my mind the sad remembrance of my sins, whereby I have so unkindly offended you, comfort me with the assurance of obtaining your grace, by the spirit of perfect penance, purging away my guilt, and preparing me for your kingdom.

Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, comfort me.

