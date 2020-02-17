Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Flowers have an important role at Mass
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the Rosary can’t solve

Art & Culture

Christian vocal quartet Avalon is back with new album ‘Called’

AVALON
Avalon | Facebook | Fair Use
J-P Mauro

Avalon releases their 10th record with a new label.

The acclaimed Christian quartet Avalon is back in the spotlight with their 10th studio album, Called. The record is the band’s first release with the newly formed label Red Street Records. and it is the first work released from the company.

Avalon has been around in one form or another for 24 years. In that time they have garnered multiple Grammy Award nominations, as well as winning six Dove Awards, with 31 total Dove nominations. This iteration of the band pulls together long-time members Greg and Janna Long, as well as bringing back one of their founders, Jody McBrayer, and a new vocal addition to the group with Dani Rocca.

In a press release, Greg Long commented on having McBrayer back. He said:

“Having original member Jody McBrayer come back to the group has been a true blessing. It is felt in not only adding his amazing voice but his sense of humor and passion for sharing the love of Christ. And, Dani, oh my goodness, our fans have welcomed her with open arms. She has added a new level of excitement to the group and we love having her!”

The album is composed of 10 songs, with faith fueled titled such as “Keeper of My Heart,” “If Not for Jesus,” and “Sacred Ground,” to name a few. Their lyrical style continues the outwardly religious themes that they have always been known for, while the vocals test the definition of bombast, with thrilling expansive vocal lines that ring through the mind long after the song has ended.

The album was produced by long-time industry professionals Don Koch and Jay DeMarcus, who is a member of the country super-group Rascal Flatts. DeMarcus spoke about his work with Avalon in a press release:

“What an honor to make a record with such an amazing group of singers,” says Jay DeMarcus. “There is no way you can listen to them, and not hear the anointing. I am so very proud of them and this record! Called is an amazing body of work that we are so incredibly excited to share with the world. This music will inspire, encourage and challenge you.”

Avalon will support the album release with a new tour, known as THE CALLED TOUR. They will begin performances on February 27, 2020, and continue through April 2020. For ticket information check the Avalon website. To listen to Avalon’s Called, check out the playlist below.

Tags:
Christian Music
