Find healing in Lent with Mother Mary

A new book by Fr. Edward Looney provides a path for healing with the Virgin Mary’s help.
However, the good news is that God can heal our wounds, and who better to intercede for us than our heavenly Mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary? Just like any mother, her heart aches at the sight of our wounds and wants to do all she can to help us bandage them and move forward, renewed and in full spiritual health.
Parish priest and mariologist Fr. Edward Looney has provided such a pathway to healing with his new book, A Lenten Journey with Mother Mary. In it, he provides short meditations for each day of Lent.
Each meditation reflects both on the interior life and prayer, while using the messages of various approved Marian apparitions to help drive the point home.
The first week is aimed at “Examining Your Conscience,” which focuses on opening up your own soul to see where you need to grow this Lenten season.
The second and third weeks of reflections look at the importance of “Praying for Others,” and how frequently Mary wants us to intercede for our brothers and sisters in the world.
During the fourth week, “Mary Teaches Us Methods of Prayer,” and Fr. Looney highlights the different ways Mary has taught us to pray through her apparitions.
The fifth week is focused on “Healing,” and looks to Mary for a path of renewal in our lives and in the world.
Holy Week is aimed at accompanying Mary during this most sacred week of Jesus’ Passion, and Fr. Looney ends his book with one last set of reflections during the Easter Octave, focusing in particular on Mary and the message of Divine Mercy.
The book provides a fresh perspective for Lent and not only facilitates spiritual renewal, but also gives you a glimpse of Marian apparitions that you may not know very well.
If you are looking to deepen your spiritual life, find healing and grow in your relationship with Mary, pick up A Lenten Journey with Mother Mary!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?