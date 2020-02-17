Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

Find healing in Lent with Mother Mary

THE MAN OF SORROWS IN THE ARMS OF THE VIRGIN
Hans Memling | Public Domain
Philip Kosloski | Feb 17, 2020

A new book by Fr. Edward Looney provides a path for healing with the Virgin Mary’s help.

We are all in need of healing. Often our lives are a mess and the mistakes that we have made are difficult to overcome.

However, the good news is that God can heal our wounds, and who better to intercede for us than our heavenly Mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary? Just like any mother, her heart aches at the sight of our wounds and wants to do all she can to help us bandage them and move forward, renewed and in full spiritual health.

Parish priest and mariologist Fr. Edward Looney has provided such a pathway to healing with his new book, A Lenten Journey with Mother Mary. In it, he provides short meditations for each day of Lent.

Each meditation reflects both on the interior life and prayer, while using the messages of various approved Marian apparitions to help drive the point home.

The first week is aimed at “Examining Your Conscience,” which focuses on opening up your own soul to see where you need to grow this Lenten season.

The second and third weeks of reflections look at the importance of “Praying for Others,” and how frequently Mary wants us to intercede for our brothers and sisters in the world.

During the fourth week, “Mary Teaches Us Methods of Prayer,” and Fr. Looney highlights the different ways Mary has taught us to pray through her apparitions.

The fifth week is focused on “Healing,” and looks to Mary for a path of renewal in our lives and in the world.

Holy Week is aimed at accompanying Mary during this most sacred week of Jesus’ Passion, and Fr. Looney ends his book with one last set of reflections during the Easter Octave, focusing in particular on Mary and the message of Divine Mercy.

The book provides a fresh perspective for Lent and not only facilitates spiritual renewal, but also gives you a glimpse of Marian apparitions that you may not know very well.

If you are looking to deepen your spiritual life, find healing and grow in your relationship with Mary, pick up A Lenten Journey with Mother Mary!

