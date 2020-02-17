Resist temptation with these Bible verses

If you find yourself struggling to overcome temptation, cry out to God with these words from the Bible.
It is exactly during those times that we need to cry out to God and ask for strength!
This is what many did in the Bible, and we can use their words to pray to God, asking him to come to our aid. Here is a brief selection of these verses that work perfectly as prayers during temptation.
Give me strength this day, O Lord God of Israel! (Judith 13:6)
Have mercy on me, Lord, for I am weak; (Psalm 6:3)
Save me, God, for the waters have reached my neck. (Psalm 69:2)
Deliver us from the evil one. (Matthew 6:13)
Lord, my rock, my fortress, my deliverer, My God, my rock of refuge, my shield, my saving horn, my stronghold! (Psalm 18:3)
In your justice rescue and deliver me; listen to me and save me! (Psalm 71:2)
