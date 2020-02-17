Resist temptation with these Bible verses

Temptations often create a feeling of weakness within our souls. We know what is right and might even want to do what is right, but we are weak and it is difficult to resist.

It is exactly during those times that we need to cry out to God and ask for strength!

This is what many did in the Bible, and we can use their words to pray to God, asking him to come to our aid. Here is a brief selection of these verses that work perfectly as prayers during temptation.

Give me strength this day, O Lord God of Israel! (Judith 13:6)

Have mercy on me, Lord, for I am weak; (Psalm 6:3)

Save me, God, for the waters have reached my neck. (Psalm 69:2)

Deliver us from the evil one. (Matthew 6:13)

Lord, my rock, my fortress, my deliverer, My God, my rock of refuge, my shield, my saving horn, my stronghold! (Psalm 18:3)

In your justice rescue and deliver me; listen to me and save me! (Psalm 71:2)