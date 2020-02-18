Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Alex Trebek says he learned about the power of prayer in Catholic school
Kathleen N. Hattrup
There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the Rosary can’t solve
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Patty Knap
New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Lifestyle

4 Tips from the Bible for being a good guest

Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cecilia Pigg | Feb 18, 2020

Adhering to these manners can ensure you’ll get invited back again and again.

If someone invites you to stay in their home for any length of time—be that for dinner or a weeklong stay—be a good guest. There are a few common sense tips it behooves us all to keep in mind: say thank you, don’t make fun of the host’s wifi password, clean up after yourself, listen to music at a slightly lower volume than you do normally, go with the flow, offer to help unclog the toilet you clogged up, and if you have specific scheduled plans or food needs, give your host a heads up a little while before you come. 

But here are a few more tips that have been around forever, and you can find them in any Bible. Following these tips will increase the chances that your hosts will find your a wonderful guest that they want to invite back!

1
Don’t overstay your welcome.

Proverbs 25:17 reminds us bluntly: “Let your foot be seldom in your neighbors’ house, lest they have their fill of you—and hate you.” The same rings true for guests no matter where they come from. Even if you’re having a wonderful time, staying an extra day or two, or an extra couple hours at dinner, may be taxing for your hosts. Knowing when to leave is an art. Leaving too early may leave your hosts wondering what they did wrong, so a good way to judge is to simply ask honestly, “I’m having a great time, but don’t want to put you out. Should I leave soon?”

2
Eat what is placed before you.

Paul exhorts Christians in First Corinthians to “eat whatever is placed before you, without raising questions on grounds of conscience.” (1st Corinthians 10: 27). Jesus also backs this up when he instructs his apostles to, “Stay in the same house and eat and drink what is offered to you” (Luke 10:7). Eating what is placed before you is something we teach children. But it’s helpful to remember that just because we grow up and have more independence, knowledge, and preferences about foodit’s still polite to eat what is given to us graciously. If you have food allergies or sensitivities it is best to make your host aware of them in advance.

3
Don’t overindulge.

When you’re eating as a guest of royalty, “stick the knife in your gullet if you have a ravenous appetite” says Proverbs 23: 2. That’s a rather intense image and I don’t recommend stabbing yourself if you are eating too much at anyone’s home. But it’s a good reminder! Maybe your host has some amazing butterscotch cookie bars that are the tastiest thing you have ever eaten. Or maybe in general everything your host cooks is delicious. This is not an excuse to overeat. Your host will probably be flattered that you like the cookies at your second cookie — but maybe not at the fifth. 

4
Be humble.

Don’t expect the world to revolve around you as a guest. “Rather, when you are invited, go and take the lowest place so that when the host comes to you he may say, ‘My friend, move up to a higher position.’ Then you will enjoy the esteem of your companions at the table. For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, but the one who humbles himself will be exalted. (Luke 14: 10-11)

Would a modern equivalent to what Jesus is talking about here be choosing to sit at the kids’ table at Thanksgiving? Maybe! But the general principle is a good one for us to apply when we are guests at any function. Have a spirit of selflessness not selfishness when you are visiting others. 

Happy guesting! 

Read more:
Have guests arrived? Take a page from Abraham and Sarah on how to be a good host
Read more:
How to practice hospitality during Lent

 

Tags:
HomeRelationships
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
  3. J-P Mauro
    Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why does Mass begin with a procession?
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How the Consecration to St. Joseph can change your life
  7. Ryan Colby
    The death of Bre Payton and my embrace of the Cross
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]