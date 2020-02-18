9 Inspiring prayer corners on Pinterest dedicated to Mary

Creating a space for sacred images and will help you remember God’s presence — and bring more beauty to your home!
For Christiane Rancé, author of a book on the saints, it is “through her mediation, but also through her tenderness, her infinite humanity, that Mary is the ‘channel’ of all graces, of all that allows sinners access to salvation. Chosen by the Father, under the wing of the Spirit, she is only understandable in her mystical unity with Jesus.” That is why, as St. Bernard of Clairvaux recommends, we must pray “Ad Jesum per Mariam” (“To Jesus through Mary”).
A prayer corner dedicated to Mary is a wonderful way to honor her in your home. For some people, this place may be a whole oratory with a Bible, a candle, and a fresh bouquet of flowers in front of the statue or icon of the Virgin. For others, it may be a small but visible place to recall Mary’s presence during their daily tasks.
Minimalist or eclectic, traditional or modern, the prayer corner is a place to elevate the soul to God, both in joyful moments as well as in life’s trials. These inspiring photos of prayer corners dedicated to Mary found on Pinterest will help you design or enhance your own.
Mary surrounded by candles
Convenient yet reverent, this prayer corner is mobile. Simply placed on a tray, the small statue of the Virgin Mary is surrounded by candles that symbolize the presence of God, who is Light among us.
At the center of daily life
When you go from the living room to the office or the kitchen, you can’t miss it. Installed in a niche in the center of a large living room, this statue of Mary overlooks the room and watches over all the members of the family.
At the entrance of the house
This shabby chic painted wood niche at the threshold of the home welcomes both inhabitants and passersby. A small bouquet of lilac flowers brings life and cheerfulness, but also reminds us of the beauty of God’s Creation.
A wall of icons for meditation
Sometimes “less is more,” but sometimes more is absolutely stunning. This show-stopping prayer corner occupies a section of a living room wall painted blue (Mary’s color). A beautiful icon in the center is surrounded by other images of the Virgin Mary and the saints.
Symbolic words
This minimalist prayer corner, perfect for someone who likes to “keep it simple,” actually focuses on the essential: “Ave Maria” means “Hail Mary” in Latin.
A lantern to carry the light
An old-fashioned lantern transforms into a prayer corner you can move wherever you want. The candle symbolizes the presence of God, while the moss and pine cones represent the beauty of His Creation.
A pure prayer corner
Next to a statue of the Virgin made of pink resin, there’s simply a bunch of dried leaves … This sober and modern prayer corner is a reminder that Mary is the channel of all graces and that she is a saint unlike any other.
A prayer corner to symbolize her tenderness
This handmade silk-screen print of the Virgin and Child under a starry sky, made in blue and gold ink, recalls the Nativity of Christ and brings Mary’s maternal tenderness to the forefront.
A real presence in a room
The painting of the Virgin Mary above the bedside table in this simple, modern room symbolizes her maternal gentleness. It’s a reminder, at the moment we wake up and at bedtime, that Mary is eternally present for us.
