Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

V. M. Traverso
7 Little-known facts about Michelangelo’s Pietà
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Patty Knap
New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Art & Culture

Cherub returns to church 17 years after it was stolen

HEILGENKREUZ ABBEY
Stift Heiligenkreuz | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP | Feb 18, 2020

The priests of Heilgenkreuz Abbey, who oversee the Austrian church, welcomed the heavenly messenger back with open arms.

One morning 17 years ago, the pastor of the parish church in Gaaden, in the Mödling district of Austria, had quite a shock. He opened the church on May 13, 2003, only to discover that one of the cherubs that adorn the beautiful sanctuary dedicated to St. James had taken flight!

Now, almost two decades later, investigators have recovered the stolen heavenly messenger and returned him to the priests of Heiligenkreuz (Holy Cross) Abbey, who oversee the church.

The plaster sculpture is an original work of the artist Giovanni Giuliani (1663-1744). The artist lived at Heiligenkreuz Abbey in the Vienna Woods from 1711 until his death. Among the many works Giuliani undertook for the monastery are the extraordinary choir stalls of the abbatial church. The parish church at Gaaden was also redecorated by Giulani, including the addition of the stolen cherub, ca. 1735.

Valued at 15,000 Euro, the cherub was warmly welcomed back by Fr. Edmund Waldstein, OCist., the current pastor in Gaaden. Fr. Edmund says, “We are so happy to have the angel statue back. Angels are messengers from God, and I hope that the return of this statue will be a sign to the whole parish of God’s love for us.”

Austrian Federal Police (BKA) have been carrying out special investigations among antique dealers, and last Advent they discovered the cherub in a shop in Vienna. The shop owner, presumably innocent, has claimed she obtained the statue through a private purchase, where it had been part of a bequest.

While Heiligenkreuz is the oldest continuously occupied Cistercian monastery in the world, it is doubtless one of Europe’s most vibrant abbeys. Heiligenkreuz is marked by a renowned institute for theological and philosophical studies, beautiful monastic liturgy, and an engaging web presence. The approximately 100 monks of the monastery also care for 17 parishes in the region. 

Learn more about Heiligenkreuz by visiting their website.

 

 

Photo: Photo: Father Walter, who was pastor of Gaaden in 2003, and Father Edmund, who is now pastor in Gaaden, received the baroque angel sculpture back from district inspector Friedrich Sedlak.

 

Tags:
ArtCatholic history
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
  3. J-P Mauro
    Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why does Mass begin with a procession?
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How the Consecration to St. Joseph can change your life
  7. Ryan Colby
    The death of Bre Payton and my embrace of the Cross
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]