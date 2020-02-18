Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Daniel Esparza
The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia
Kathleen N. Hattrup
There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the Rosary can’t solve
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Patty Knap
New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
Church

Pope takes from Scripture a little trick to keep your heart from being hardened

POPE AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Feb 18, 2020

Jesus asked the apostles, “Do you not yet understand or comprehend? Are your hearts hardened?”

There is an antidote for hardened hearts, and it’s remembering all that God has done for us.

Pope Francis urged us not to be forgetful of the works of God, during his homily at the Casa Santa Marta, warning against hearts that are hardened by ideologies, like those of the scribes and Pharisees.

The Gospel of the day and various Scriptures emphasize the importance of remembering God’s work, the Holy Father stressed. Jesus asked the Apostles, “And do you not remember …”

The saving power of the memory of God’s work becomes a sort of refrain, a grace that must be asked for, because it “keeps the heart open and faithful,” the pope said.

When the heart hardens, when the heart hardens, it forgets … It forgets the grace of salvation, it forgets the grace of gratitude. A hardened heart leads to fights, leads to wars, leads to egotism, leads to the destruction of our brothers, because there is no compassion. The greatest message of salvation is that God has had compassion on us. This phrase from the Gospel, when Jesus sees someone in a difficult situation: “he had compassion on them.” Jesus is the compassion of the Father. Jesus is a ‘slap’ for every hardness of heart.

We must ask for a heart that is not shut in ideologies and thus hardened, but rather “open and compassionate” toward what is happening in the word, Francis continued. At the Day of Judgment, we will not be asked about our ideas or ideologies, the pope said. But humility and remembering our roots and our salvation will help us to have our hearts open.

Each of us has something hard in our hearts. Let us remember, and may the Lord give us a just and true heart, as we have asked in the Collect, a heart where the Lord dwells. The Lord cannot enter into a hard heart. In ideological hearts, the Lord cannot enter. The Lord only enters into hearts that are like his heart: compassionate hearts, hearts that have compassion, hearts that are open. May the Lord grant us this grace.

Read more:
This prayer shows the wild generosity of God
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
  3. J-P Mauro
    Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why does Mass begin with a procession?
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How the Consecration to St. Joseph can change your life
  7. Ryan Colby
    The death of Bre Payton and my embrace of the Cross
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]