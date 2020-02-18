Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
J-P Mauro
Alex Trebek says he learned about the power of prayer in Catholic school
Philip Kosloski
Flowers have an important role at Mass
V. M. Traverso
7 Little-known facts about Michelangelo’s Pietà

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Patty Knap
New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Church

Thank God for the people he’s put in your life, suggests Pope Francis

POPE AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Feb 18, 2020

Pope reflects on how Our Lord places us in a community, and how we should be grateful

God wants his children to be part of a people, to form community, and to reject egotism, Pope Francis reflected February 14 at morning Mass, as the community of his residence celebrated the retirement of one of the employees after 40 years of work.

The Holy Father pointed out that the Casa Santa Marta is a “big family” and reflected on the families that surround us all, made up not just of our relatives, but those who “accompany us along the journey of life for a certain time.”

It is good for all of us who live here to think of this family that accompanies us, and for you who do not live here, to think of all the people who accompany you in the journey of life: neighbors, friends, colleagues, classmates … We aren’t alone. The Lord wants us as part of a people, he wants us to be part of a community, he doesn’t want us egotistical; egotism is a sin.

Pope Francis reflected how the thought of each person’s name evokes a presence and a history … the mark that he or she has left on us. He named various of those who form part of the “big family”:

I think of Luisa. Of Cristina. I think of the grandmother of the house, Sister Maria, who came to work as a young woman and decided to consecrate herself there.

He went on to mention some who have left: “Miriam, who left with the child; Elvira, who was an example of someone who fought for life, up to the end. And others who have retired or who’ve gone on to work elsewhere. A presence that has brought good to us, and that sometimes it’s difficult to leave.”

Today it would be good for all of us, all of us, to think with gratitude of the people who accompany us along the path of life … and also as a gesture of gratitude to God. Thank you, Lord, because you do not leave us alone. It’s true that there are always problems, and where people are, there will be gossip. Even here. There’s prayer, and there’s talk, both things. And sometimes, also, there’s sin against charity.

But, the pope said, to sin, to lose patience, and then to ask for forgiveness, is part of family life.

Today is a day to give thanks and to ask forgiveness, from the heart, each one of us, to the people who accompany us in life, for a part of life, or for the whole of life. And I would like to take advantage of Patrizia’s retirement to do with you this ‘act of memory,’ of thanksgiving, and also of asking forgiveness of the people who accompany us. Let each one of us do this with the people who habitually accompany us.

Read more:
Pope Francis: Let’s resurrect family conversation
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
  3. J-P Mauro
    Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why does Mass begin with a procession?
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How the Consecration to St. Joseph can change your life
  7. Ryan Colby
    The death of Bre Payton and my embrace of the Cross
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]