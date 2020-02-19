Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Patty Knap
New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
Travel

5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States

Pauline Books & Media (New York) | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Feb 19, 2020

These bookstores offer specially curated collections, like-minded staff and opportunities not only to deepen one’s faith, but also meet others with similar interests.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Reports of the death of the independent bookstore are, to borrow from Mark Twain, “greatly exaggerated.” 

This bit of welcome news comes from the American Booksellers Association (ABA), which found that after initially taking a major hit from competition from big-box retailers and amazon.com, independent bookstores have made a comeback. The number of “indie” bookstores has risen from 1,651 in 2009 to 2,470 in 2018 — that’s a 49% percent increase. 

It turns out that customers are willing to pay a bit more to get the benefits that small bookstores offer. That’s the conclusion Harvard professor Ryan Rafaelli drew, after spending eight years studying independent bookstores.

Independent bookstores offer “community, curation, and convening”

In his paper “Reinventing Retail: The Novel Resurgence of Independent Bookstore,” Rafaelli found that successful independent bookstores follow what he calls the “3Cs mode”: community, curation and convening. For many customers, a purely transactional Amazon purchase is no substitute for what they seek in a bookstore, where they might enjoy a personal connection with the owners and salespeople, trust their recommendations, and even attend book signings and talks.

Catholic bookstores provide a service Amazon can’t

Catholic bookstores, perhaps more than any other niche booksellers, fill this need for their customers, with their specially-curated collections, like-minded staff and opportunities to not only deepen one’s faith, but meet others with similar interests.  

While, sadly, some of the best Catholic bookstores have closed (Newman Bookstore in Washington, D.C., and Loome Booksellers in Stillwater, Minnesota), there are many worth visiting and supporting.  View the slideshow for a list of great Catholic bookstores in the United States.

Launch the slideshow
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why does Mass begin with a procession?
  3. J-P Mauro
    Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Aleteia
    98-year-old Catholic bishop overcomes coronavirus
  7. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How the Consecration to St. Joseph can change your life
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Caroline Becker
This statue of the Virgin Mary is taller than Christ the Redeemer
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]