Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph

Sometimes the many cares of this world can make going to sleep a chore. Our anxiety is difficult to let go and we spend an hour trying to calm ourselves down.

One powerful intercessor is St. Joseph!

Many traditions hold that Joseph died in the arms or presence of Jesus and Mary. It’s a beautiful image, one that has led the Church to proclaim Joseph the patron saint of a “happy death.”

In a similar way, sleep is a kind of surrender, and so it makes perfect sense to invoke St. Joseph. Even just imagining the scene of ourselves sleeping in the arms of Jesus, Mary and Joseph can set our heart at ease!

Here is a short prayer from the book, St. Joseph, his life, his virtues (published in 1884) that we can pray over and over again as we fall asleep, letting God’s peace wash over us.