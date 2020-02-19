Kidnapped Nigerian priest is freed

Fr. Nicholas Oboh, the Nigerian priest kidnapped last week in the southwestern part of Nigeria, was released Tuesday evening, according to Fides news agency.

“I am pleased to inform you that our priest kidnapped last Thursday, Fr. Nicolas Oboh, has regained his freedom,” said a spokesman for the Diocese of Uromi in a February 18 message sent via WhatsApp. “He was released this evening. Many thanks for your prayers.”

Nigeria has been plagued by kidnappings and murders, including of religious figures. In late January, 18-year-old seminarian Michael Nnadi was killed by gunmen who had abducted him and three other seminarians from their their school in Kaduna. The other three seminarians were released, though one remains in hospital recovering from injuries.

According to its website, the Diocese of Uromi encompasses Esanland, or the Edo Central Senatorial District, in southwest Nigeria. It includes 35 towns. Donatus Ogun is the diocesan bishop.