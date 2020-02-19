Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Inspiring Stories

Model with Down syndrome shines at New York Fashion Week

Cerith Gardiner | Feb 19, 2020

The beautiful Latina shows the world there are no limits.

Sofia Jirau turned heads this week at New York Fashion Week for her model looks topped with her positive attitude. The 22-year-old who has Down syndrome shared all the details on her Instagram page.

After modeling for designer Marisa Santiago at the prestigious New York Fashion Week, Jirau shared her excitement with her fans:

“One day, I looked at myself in the mirror and said, ‘I’m going to be a model and I’m going to make it in New York.’ And look at me, here I am.”

As Latin Live reported, the young model shared a further post that would inspire any youngster who has a dream, no matter their circumstances: “Yesterday, my dream came true. I was born for this and I want to show the world that I have everything a model needs to shine.”

And shine she did.

Jirau’s Instagram account is filled with poses showing her can-do attitude. She now wants to take on the world with her modeling. A dream that can be fulfilled thanks to the dedication of her team that provide her with all the support and help she needs. “If that’s her goal, it’s our challenge,” explains Armando Lorenzo who volunteers on her logistics team.

The young model has also set her sights on conquering the world of fashion with her own brand of clothing: Allavet. The name is close to Jirau’s heart as it is the way she spells her favorite phrase, “I love it.”

While Jirau can attribute a lot of her success to her own determination, like many successful people, her family has been her backbone. The model was quick to share an adorable photo of her family who flew from their home in Puerto Rico to watch her as she took to the runway.

With Europe as her next destination it looks like there’s no stopping this fashionista. As she pointed out to People: “Inside and out, there are no limits. There aren’t. Everyone can accomplish their dreams.”

Tags:
Down SyndromeInspiring stories
