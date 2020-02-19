Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Patty Knap
New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
News

NASCAR fans’ prayers are answered as Ryan Newman is released from hospital

Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Twitter/@roushfenway
Share
Print
Aleteia | Feb 19, 2020

Newman survived Monday’s horrific crash at the Daytona 500.

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was released from a Florida hospital, two days after a terrible crash that left onlookers fearing for his life.

On Wednesday afternoon Roush Fenway Racing posted a photo of Newman, leaving the hospital hand-in-hand with his two daughters, with the caption, “Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center.”

In the final lap of his race on Monday night, the 42-year-old Newman’s car made contact with another, hit the wall, and then went airborne. The car landed upside down and burst into flames, and it took 20 minutes before he was removed from the burning vehicle. There is no official word on the extent of his injuries.  

After the crash, NASCAR fans and well-wishers, including President Donald Trump, flooded social media with their prayers for Newman’s recovery.

Using the Twitter hashtag #PrayforNewman, fans came together in support of Newman, and it seems their prayers were answered as Newman walked out of the hospital, seemingly unscathed.

 

Tags:
PrayerSports
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why does Mass begin with a procession?
  3. J-P Mauro
    Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Aleteia
    98-year-old Catholic bishop overcomes coronavirus
  7. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How the Consecration to St. Joseph can change your life
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Caroline Becker
This statue of the Virgin Mary is taller than Christ the Redeemer
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]