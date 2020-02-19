NASCAR fans’ prayers are answered as Ryan Newman is released from hospital

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was released from a Florida hospital, two days after a terrible crash that left onlookers fearing for his life.

On Wednesday afternoon Roush Fenway Racing posted a photo of Newman, leaving the hospital hand-in-hand with his two daughters, with the caption, “Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center.”

Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center pic.twitter.com/J0twhGgQm7 — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

In the final lap of his race on Monday night, the 42-year-old Newman’s car made contact with another, hit the wall, and then went airborne. The car landed upside down and burst into flames, and it took 20 minutes before he was removed from the burning vehicle. There is no official word on the extent of his injuries.

After the crash, NASCAR fans and well-wishers, including President Donald Trump, flooded social media with their prayers for Newman’s recovery.

Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Using the Twitter hashtag #PrayforNewman, fans came together in support of Newman, and it seems their prayers were answered as Newman walked out of the hospital, seemingly unscathed.

