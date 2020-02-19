NASCAR fans’ prayers are answered as Ryan Newman is released from hospital

Newman survived Monday’s horrific crash at the Daytona 500.
On Wednesday afternoon Roush Fenway Racing posted a photo of Newman, leaving the hospital hand-in-hand with his two daughters, with the caption, “Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center.”
In the final lap of his race on Monday night, the 42-year-old Newman’s car made contact with another, hit the wall, and then went airborne. The car landed upside down and burst into flames, and it took 20 minutes before he was removed from the burning vehicle. There is no official word on the extent of his injuries.
After the crash, NASCAR fans and well-wishers, including President Donald Trump, flooded social media with their prayers for Newman’s recovery.
Using the Twitter hashtag #PrayforNewman, fans came together in support of Newman, and it seems their prayers were answered as Newman walked out of the hospital, seemingly unscathed.
