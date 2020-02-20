An upbeat playlist to shake off the winter blues

Uplifting faithful tunes to get your toes tapping.
To help shake off the cold, we’ve assembled a great selection of tunes that are sure to get you dancing. We start you off right with “Rock of Ages” by Jimmy Needham, the greatest jazz rework of a hymn that we’ve ever heard. From there we keep the energy high with tunes from some of the most vibrant, faithful young artists on the music scene, including Ike Ndolo, Scythian, Mathias Michael and more.
While most of the selected songs are not liturgical, they are driven by the beliefs of their writers. These dedicated artists share their religious insights through other means than scripture, which in turn carries great evangelical potential. Listening to religious pop music trains us to keep the Lord in mind, even when we’re not celebrating Mass.
So check out our Upbeat Music of Faith playlist, and start your spring with a smile.
