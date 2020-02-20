Catholic “love story” challenge goes viral on Instagram

We could all use a little good news most days and a Catholic writer on Instagram, Stephanie Weinert , has started a viral movement that delivers. She is encouraging women to share the stories of how they met their husbands with #fridayintroductionsourlovestory . It’s only fair to warn you: Don’t click through unless you have some free time ahead of you, because you won’t be able to stop reading these stories.

In the post that started it all, Weinert explains how she was inspired to start the challenge:

“The world needs to hear more crazy, beautiful, authentic love stories … That was my 3 a.m. thought while I was feeding my baby this morning. I love reflecting on what God has done in my life and in my relationship with Peter. And I love hearing others’ stories too. . So here’s my idea and I hope you jump on board and do it with me. Let’s share our love stories in #fridayintroductions posts this month!”

Her idea is perfectly appropriate for February, with its celebration of love, and the need for a little cheerful encouragement to get through the rest of winter (for those of us in the northern hemisphere!).

She describes how each week of the month has a special theme:

2/7 – How we met

2/14 – A dating story

2/21 – Engagement story

2/28 – Wedding story

Love stories are always fun to read, but what makes this challenge special is the focus on how God is present in each of these relationships. Women are sharing not only how God led them to meet their husbands, but how He has shaped their relationships ever since.

Weinert writes,

“Your love story is not only an incredible part of who you are, it’s also a living testimony, especially to those still waiting for their love story to begin, at the power of God working in each of our lives in so many beautiful, unique, unexpected (and often crazy!) ways. Tomorrow share how you met your Boo, and each Friday in February tell us a little piece of your story. Use the hashtag #fridayintroductionsourlovestory and lets get to know each other a little better this month!”

This collection of love stories is the good news we all need, and a delight to read. Check it out, and if you’re on Instagram, consider joining the fun and sharing your love story, too. I, for one, can’t wait to read it!