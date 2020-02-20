Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Art & Culture

Direct from the Holy Land: Free online documentary provides Lenten meditations

Metanoia
Wild Good TV
John Burger | Feb 20, 2020

Metanoia is the concept examined by a 10-part series of the same name.

There’s a new online resource for anyone looking for a way to pray and deepen one’s faith during lent, and it’s free.

Fr. Dave Pivonka, TOR, the president of Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, hosts a 10-part documentary filmed in the Holy Land, in which he leads meditations on key aspects of the Christian life and spirituality.

The Metanoia series focuses on the concept of conversion, change, and repentance.

“As Christians, we are entreated to live an ongoing life of metanoia,” Fr. Dave explained. “This series invites us to a deeper and more profound conversion — a metanoia — that moves us from something to someone, as metanoia ultimately turns us to Jesus.”

The half-hour episodes showcase the grand landscape and architecture of the Holy Land — highlighting sacred places such as the Sea of Galilee, the River Jordan, the Desert of Temptations, and many of the holy sites in Jerusalem.

Each of the 10 episodes explores areas of our life where conversion is so often necessary. Metanoia will examine topics such as who is Jesus, what must we do to inherit eternal life, and many other significant matters of faith. Preaching and explanations by Fr. Dave are interspersed with personal testimonies from couples, a Jewish convert, a biblical scholar, an Eastern-rite nun, and others.

Metanoia is a production of The Ministry of The Wild Goose, which is a part of Franciscan Pathways, a non-profit outreach of the Franciscan Friars of the Province of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Third Order Regular, in partnership with 4PM Media, a Catholic media company whose mission is to invite men and women to an encounter, or a renewed encounter, with Christ.

The episodes are accessible online at no cost, although freewill offerings are welcome.

The series is being rolled out on a weekly basis.

