Going to Orlando for vacation? Visit these nearby Catholic shrines

Everybody seems to want to take a trip to Disney World, from families in need of a getaway to football players who just won the Super Bowl. Orlando, Florida, is a great place to take the kids for a week, with an abundance of theme parks to choose from to suit anyone’s tastes, but park hopping can also be so tiring that it makes you wonder if you were even on vacation at all.

Once you get into a park there are many aspects that can put a damper on your good time. The lines often leave hours of idle time on your feet, making the endeavor more arduous than relaxing, and the prices seem to continuously go up. By the end of your time away, you may find your body and wallet sapped of their strength, with your spirit left unfed.

With this in mind, we suggest an alternative tour of the great state of Florida, one that will avoid all crowds and leave you financially in the green: Visit Catholic shrines!

Florida has several beautiful Catholic churches and shrines that are open to visit year-round. You’re free to visit and walk their majestic grounds, enjoying the serenity of the state’s marvelous scenery while reflecting on the deeper meanings of life and religion.

Even children will appreciate a visit to a Catholic site. While such sites may lack the spectacle of Disney, they reveal the deep mysteries of creation and can inspire your faith. The educational value alone carries more weight than a dozen viewings of the Country Bear Jamboree.

Lets take a look at some of the wonderful shrines located in Florida!