Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Patty Knap
New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
Lifestyle

People around the world offer support to bullied 9-year-old begging to die

Quaden Bayles
Yarraka Bayles | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Feb 21, 2020

The story of Quaden Bayles has touched the hearts of the Australian population.

When Yarraka Bayles picked up her 9-year-old son Quaden from school last Wednesday, she saw the sheer pain her son was in after being bullied for his dwarfism. Witnessing his suffering led the mom from Brisbane to share her son’s desperate story on social media in a video that has now been viewed over 10 million times. The outpouring of love and support has been incredible, as reported in the Daily Mail.

On the journey home, Quaden begged his mom, “Give me a rope, I want to kill myself.” The child who has the most common type of dwarfism called achondroplasia continued with: “I just want to stab myself in the heart… I want someone to kill me.”

As Quaden’s mom explained in the video, she wanted everybody to see the devastating effects bullying has on people. “So can you please educate your children, your families, your friends because all it takes is one more instance… and you wonder why kids are killing themselves.”

In an interview with Courier-Mail, Bayles explained how her son first attempted suicide three years and has made other attempts since. Although she explained to her son the finality of such an action, he thought he would end up in heaven with his grandfather and baby brother who was stillborn.

The heartbreaking video shocked many in to reaching out to offer help, friendship, as well as disgust at bullying. One dad-of-two, Jarrod Urquhart, suggested his two young children become pen pals with Quaden; who might appreciate receiving a letter, especially if he’d had a rough day.

The Indigenous All Stars NRL team have also reached out to the traumatized youngster by asking him to walk on to the pitch with them during their next game. In a video made for Quaden they said: “Just wanted to wish you all the best brother, we know you’re going through a hard time right now but the boys are here. We’ve got your back, we’re here to support you bud. We just want to make sure you’re doing alright.”

The post on Facebook has garnered much support from people around the world, with messages encouraging parents to teach their kids some of life’s most valuable lessons: “It is our responsibility as parents in raising our children to be kind, respectful and compassionate to one another regardless of appearance, gender, religion, race and everything else that makes us different,’ one parented commented on the post.

In a happy update of the story, the Daily Mail has further reported that after stand-up comedian Brad Williams, who also has dwarfism, set up a GoFundMe page, he has managed to raise over $200,000 so that Quaden can go to Disneyland. He stated: “‘I’m setting up this GoFundMe to let Quaden know that bullying will not be tolerated, and that he is a wonderful human being who deserves joy.”

Williams is hoping that his efforts will do more than just raise money, but show those who are bullied that they are worthy of receiving the good that the world has to offer.

The young boy was able to share that he has gone from experiencing “the worst day of his life to the best day of his life.”

In an interview with the Australian TV channel, NITV, Quaden encouraged others to find strength. “If you get bullied, just stand up for yourself and don’t listen to what they say.”

Of course, this isn’t easy for most kids, so in a world where bullying takes many forms, the tragic story of young Quaden will hopefully send a powerful message to all who hear it.

Read more:
A brilliant and gentle strategy to combat bullying
Read more:
10 Wise words from Pope Francis about bullying

 

 

 

Tags:
ChildrenEducation
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    98-year-old Catholic bishop overcomes coronavirus
  3. Ray Cavanaugh
    The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
  4. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why does Mass begin with a procession?
  6. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
  8. Zelda Caldwell
    How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by incredible Lenten saints
Philip Kosloski
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Caroline Becker
This statue of the Virgin Mary is taller than Christ the Redeemer
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]