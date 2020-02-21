Pound the streets: Pope Francis with 5 phrases from this week on changing the world

Be not afraid!

Here is our weekly round-up of five striking statements and expressive images from Pope Francis.

Therefore, do not be afraid to pound the streets, to enter every corner of society, to go out to the city limits, to touch the wounds of our people … this is the Church of God, who rolls up her sleeves to go out to meet the other, without judging or condemning him, but rather reaching out to him, to support, to encourage or simply to accompany him in his life. May the Lord’s command always resonate with you: “Go … and make disciples of all nations” (Mt 28: 19).

~ Message to Spanish bishops, for national conference on the laity, February 14, 2020

Justice within

… our personal conversion: This is the only justice that generates justice!

~ At the inauguration of the 91st Judicial Year of Vatican City State Tribunal, February 15, 2020

Finding freedom

[The Law of God is an] instrument of freedom, which helps me to be freer, which helps me not to be a slave to passions and sin.

~ Before praying the midday Sunday Angelus, February 16, 2020.

Called to mission

Europe is in need of an awakening; Africa is thirsty for reconciliation; Latin America is hungry for nourishment and interiority; North America is intent on rediscovering the roots of an identity that is not defined by exclusion; Asia and Oceania are challenged by the capacity to ferment in diaspora and to dialogue with the vastness of ancestral cultures.

~ Quoted in Letter to the President of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, February 17, 2020

Revolution in education

The educational pact must not be a simple order, it must not be a “reconstitution” of the positivisms we have received from an Enlightenment education. It must be revolutionary.

~ To participants in the Plenary of the Congregation for Catholic Education (for Educational Institutions), February 20, 2020