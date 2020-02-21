Resolve to make this Lent better than your last

Here is a prayer by St. Claude de la Colombière to begin your Lent on the right foot.
The good news is that we can begin again and renew our practice of Lent, even if we have failed in the past. We can’t control the past or future, but we can “seize the day” and do what we can to improve our spiritual life.
St. Claude de la Colombière wrote a little prayer that takes this viewpoint, pledging to God that this Lent will be different, looking forward in hope to what we can accomplish with him at our side.
My God, forgive me my past faults; I have never yet observed Lent like a true Christian; perhaps I never rightly understood what it was, nor to what the honor of being a child of your holy Church obliges me, but I am determined this year to begin to do my duty. Were I to stand alone, you would have one faithful servant; I will not be ashamed of doing what I ought, and it shall not be by my example that negligence shall creep in. Too long have I lived the life of a sinner, I will this Lent begin to lead that of a penitent. Perhaps my life may end with this penance of forty days, and that they are all that remain to me.
I hope that when you behold both heart and body thus humbled and afflicted, you will have compassion on me and will pardon me. Render this season still greater than I hope, O my God! You to whom be all the glory. Amen!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?