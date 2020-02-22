Here is a way to help the poor with Lenten sacrifices

Read more: 5 Reasons to fast from alcohol this Lent

Often when we think of Lenten sacrifices, we think of giving up something we enjoy. This could be chocolate or alcohol, or some other pleasure. One way we can use this sacrifice to help the poor is to redirect the money to them.

For example, maybe our sacrifice for Lent is to give up Netflix. We could cancel our subscription and then use the money we have allocated for that subscription and give it to the local food pantry.

Another example would be those who give-up coffee for Lent. The money we use for our daily cup could then be set aside and given to the poor.

This practice is something suggested by St. Claude de la Colombière in his Meditations for Lent.

What we retrench from the expenses of our table, our dress, and our amusements ought to be given to the poor … Alas! Whilst you are grieving over twenty or thirty crowns lost at cards, whilst you spend ten or twelve at the theatre, and fifty on a dress, there are a hundred families in want of bread. How many honest people are there who for a month have had no change of linen, and who could tell you that for more than two months they have tasted neither flesh nor fish. You will find families of eight or ten persons who have not had a bit of bread from morning till night…Let us make the sentiments of Jesus’ tender and generous heart our own, let us resolve to love the poor, to save something for them from our own enjoyments.

When you think about which Lenten sacrifice you will choose, consider how you can set aside money normally used for that enjoyment and find a charitable organization in your local community who helps the poor and homeless.