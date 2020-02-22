Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
John Burger
Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to live with retired religious sisters
Spirituality

Why does St. Peter always hold keys in art?

SAINT PETER
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Feb 22, 2020

The origin of this artistic symbol is found both in the Old and New Testament.

One of the easiest identifiers of St. Peter in Christian art has become a large set of keys. This applies both to paintings of the first pope and to statues.

Why is that?

First of all, St. Peter is visually represented with keys in reference to the following words of Jesus, “I will give you the keys to the kingdom of heaven. Whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven; and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven” (Matthew 16:19).

Jesus speaks these words to St. Peter, granting him a special authority to lead the Church after he ascends into Heaven.

The symbolic language of Jesus is not the first time keys are mentioned in the Bible, as it first shows up in the book of Isaiah.

I will place the key of the House of David on his shoulder;
what he opens, no one will shut,
what he shuts, no one will open. (Isaiah 22:22)

Thomas Smith explains in a reflection for Ascension Press that, “In Isaiah 22, we discover one of the tasks of the prime minister of the Davidic Kingdom (called the al bayit in Hebrew) is to “carry the keys,” symbols of authority over the house of David. This sacred stewardship allowed the vicar of Judah’s king to open what others had shut and to close what had been opened.”

Jesus uses this imagery in a deliberate manner, bestowing upon St. Peter a particular authority over his Church.

The Catholic Encyclopedia summarizes all that “the power of the keys” entails.

Thus understood, the potestas clavium includes

– the power of order, namely power exercised in regard to sacrifice and sacrament,
– the power of jurisdiction, and
– the power to define in questions of faith and morals.

Artists also had their own intentions with the portrayal of the keys, visualizing their own interpretation of Jesus’ promise to St. Peter, as described by Elizabeth Goldsmith in her book, Sacred Symbols in Art.

It is not until about the eighth century that the keys become his peculiar symbol. Sometimes he has one great key, but usually he carries two keys, one of gold and one of silver—to absolve and to bind—or according to another interpretation one is of gold for the gates of heaven, the other of iron for the gates of hell. The legend that makes St. Peter the keeper of the gate of Paradise, having power to grant or refuse admission, found its origin in the delivery of the keys to St. Peter.

Keys remain a very important symbol, not only for St. Peter, but also his successor the pope as well as for the Vatican, where the pope resides.

Read more:
Why is there a feast day for a chair?
Read more:
How St. Peter first became a bishop in Antioch, not Rome

 

Tags:
ArtSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Ray Cavanaugh
    The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
  3. Aleteia
    98-year-old Catholic bishop overcomes coronavirus
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
  5. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Why does Mass begin with a procession?
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by incredible Lenten …
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Cerith Gardiner
7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by incredible Lenten saints
Philip Kosloski
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Caroline Becker
This statue of the Virgin Mary is taller than Christ the Redeemer
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]