Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael

Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the "Lamb of God"
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant's last great acts
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
John Burger
Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to live with retired religious sisters
Church

Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year

Carlo Acutis
© Capture vidéo youtube - SetTV Vallo
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Feb 22, 2020

Pope Francis gives go-ahead for beatification, to be held in Assisi

Pope Francis has approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of Carlo Acutis, meaning he will be beatified some time this year in Assisi.

Read the inspiring story of this young man:

Read more:
The mother of Venerable Carlo Acutis says he was her little savior
Read more:
Postulator tells Italian TV of report that Carlo Acutis’ body is incorrupt
Read more:
Tech geek? Meet your new saintly friend, Venerable Carlo Acutis
Tags:
Saints
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Cerith Gardiner
7 Beautiful girls' names inspired by incredible Lenten saints
Philip Kosloski
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Caroline Becker
This statue of the Virgin Mary is taller than Christ the Redeemer
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
