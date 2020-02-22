Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year

Pope Francis gives go-ahead for beatification, to be held in Assisi
Pope Francis has approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of Carlo Acutis, meaning he will be beatified some time this year in Assisi.
Read the inspiring story of this young man:
