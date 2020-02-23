Make room for Jesus’ love in your heart with this prayer

God loves us, but we aren’t always ready for his love. Many things fill our heart and vie for our attention. Unfortunately, we often let other things in our lives fill our heart and God only gets a small corner that we forget to fill.

This is why we need to do a little “house cleaning,” or “soul cleaning,” to make room for Jesus. We need to let go of our sins and let God’s love flow into us.

Here is a short prayer composed by St. Claude de la Colombière that can act as a first-step towards our desire to let God have more space in our lives.

O my Divine Savior! Forgive me, dear Lord! I know that you meet with obstacles in my heart. You find there a cold poison, which prevents it from taking fire and kindling. I will try to purify it. I will break through my attachment to the world, to creatures, to money, to vanity, to reputation, to myself. Is it astonishing that in a heart thus entangled there should be no room for your love, which demands to reign alone? I am sure that when I shall offer it to you empty you will not refuse to fill it, to come and dwell in it, to make it a terrestrial Paradise, and to infuse into it that perfect charity with which it must glow eternally with the Seraphim. Amen.