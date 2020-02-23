Make room for Jesus’ love in your heart with this prayer

Sometimes we need to do a little “house cleaning” for God’s love to flood into our hearts.
This is why we need to do a little “house cleaning,” or “soul cleaning,” to make room for Jesus. We need to let go of our sins and let God’s love flow into us.
Here is a short prayer composed by St. Claude de la Colombière that can act as a first-step towards our desire to let God have more space in our lives.
O my Divine Savior! Forgive me, dear Lord! I know that you meet with obstacles in my heart. You find there a cold poison, which prevents it from taking fire and kindling. I will try to purify it. I will break through my attachment to the world, to creatures, to money, to vanity, to reputation, to myself. Is it astonishing that in a heart thus entangled there should be no room for your love, which demands to reign alone? I am sure that when I shall offer it to you empty you will not refuse to fill it, to come and dwell in it, to make it a terrestrial Paradise, and to infuse into it that perfect charity with which it must glow eternally with the Seraphim. Amen.
