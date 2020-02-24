8 Great cities for Catholics to spend St. Patrick’s Day

Click here to launch the slideshow

Over the last several hundred years, St. Patrick’s Day has become a fantastic day of celebration that stretches from sea to shining sea. The holiday honors the patron saint of Ireland, but the tradition of parades and pageantry is a uniquely American custom that has grown to world-wide day of partying.

While the day honors one of Catholicism’s most famous saints, it can be tough on Catholics. Usually falling in Lent, St. Paddy’s Day can be tough to celebrate — even when we are given dispensation to break our fasts and join the celebration.

With this in mind, we’ve assembled a list of major cities where the fervor of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration is matched by the reverence of Catholic sites. Consider these cities when planning a trip for the holiday, for they offer a wide range of Catholic attractions to visit after the parade, just in case you don’t want to nurse a hangover once you get back to your Lenten penance.

This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on Tuesday, March 17. While many cities will be holding their parades a few days early, the Tuesday holiday makes for an excellent chance to take a long weekend and visit a new city to see how they celebrate. Afterwards, the days are free to explore some Catholic shrines and venerate their relics.

Lets take a look at some of the best St. Patrick’s Day destinations for Catholic revelers.