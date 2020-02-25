How Mardi Gras is celebrated around the world

Whether you call it Shrove Tuesday, Fat Tuesday, Pancake Day, or Mardi Gras, different places celebrate in different ways, but it’s always festive!
Lent itself has a long and fascinating history. Observance of it has varied so much over the centuries that some historians describe it as a “choose your own adventure” liturgical season.
In some places Christians only fasted on weekdays, while in other places people fasted even on Sundays but for fewer weeks, and some places observed a three-week fast instead of the six-week fast we follow today. The one consistent thing is that fasts were a lot more intense in earlier times.
This variety continues today to some extent, as each person is free to choose his or her own Lenten sacrifice, and is especially apparent in the many different ways that Christians around the world celebrate Mardi Gras. The day is honored with all manner of revelry and excitement, and always with some delicious treats!
Here are some of the most memorable ways that Mardi Gras is celebrated around the world.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?