Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does St. Peter always hold keys in art?
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Cerith Gardiner
People around the world offer support to bullied 9-year-old begging to die

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
John Burger
Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to live with retired religious sisters
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
News

Jimmy Kimmel calls for Catholic Sign of Peace at Kobe Bryant memorial

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Feb 25, 2020

The comedian made no jokes, and spoke through tears.

Jimmy Kimmel took the podium at the memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the 11 other passengers on the ill-fated January 26 helicopter ride. As tears streamed down his cheeks, he said:

I don’t think any of us could have imagined this,” he said. “Everywhere you go, you see his face, his number, Gigi’s face, Gigi’s number at every intersection. There are hundreds of murals painted by artists who were inspired not because he’s a basketball player, but because Kobe was an artist, too.” 

Kimmel went on to note how communities have come together, raising murals in stadiums where Kobe was remembered as a formidable opponent:

Today we’re joined by Kobe’s teammates and opponents alike, his friends, his family and his fans, as we try to make sense of what happened to these nine beautiful people who were by all accounts so full of life, who left behind parents, friends, coworkers, classmates, siblings and children. I’ve been trying to come up with something positive to take away from this, and it was hard because there isn’t much, but the best thing I think I was able to come up with is this: gratitude.”

Kimmel said that in a heartbreaking situation such as this, there is little one can do, but to be grateful for the time we had with Kobe, and the time we have with each other. He then asked the crowd gathered at the Staples Center for a Catholic Sign of Peace:

“In the Catholic Church, you know, which the Bryant family is part of, at Mass we share the sign of peace,” he said. “This is a moment to hug or shake hands with people around you, and it occurred to me that is something that only seems to happen at church and at sporting events, when perfect strangers who love the same team are suddenly hugging and high-fiving and celebrating together.” 

The crowd began to speak in hushed tones as strangers greeted one another. Some of the folks gathered for the remembrance must have wanted to shake Kobe’s hand, however, as chants of the five-time NBA Champion’s name rang through the rafters of his team’s home court one last time.

Tags:
CatholicCelebrities
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Theresa Civantos Barber
    10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The man who kissed pope’s forehead says Our Lady healed him …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
  5. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  6. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified …
  8. Patty Knap
    Holy water bottle from the Titanic held a goodbye note
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Cerith Gardiner
People around the world offer support to bullied 9-year-old begging to die
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Cerith Gardiner
7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by incredible Lenten saints
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]