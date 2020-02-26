An easy way to get all your Lent tools in one spot: Magnificat’s Lent 2020 app

Created with all the professional care and reverent piety for which the Magnificat staff are renowned, the 2020 Magnificat Lent application will keep you on the straight and narrow from Ash Wednesday until Easter Sunday.

Designed in an easy to use format, the affordable app features not only the liturgy of each day, but also inspiring reflections from gifted Catholic writers, faith-filled essays, prayers, poetry, devotions, meditations for the Way of the Cross, and the chants of the season.

The Lenten Companion 2020 app is available for purchase for $2.99. It is available on both the itunes App Store and Google Play Store, and is usable on virtually any device, Apple or Android.