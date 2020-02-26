Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Philip Kosloski
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
Cerith Gardiner
People around the world offer support to bullied 9-year-old begging to die
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
John Burger
Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to live with retired religious sisters
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Spirituality

An easy way to get all your Lent tools in one spot: Magnificat’s Lent 2020 app

MAGNIFICAT
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Feb 26, 2020

Each day’s reflection comes with a helpful suggested penance

Created with all the professional care and reverent piety for which the Magnificat staff are renowned, the 2020 Magnificat Lent application will keep you on the straight and narrow from Ash Wednesday until Easter Sunday.

Designed in an easy to use format, the affordable app features not only the liturgy of each day, but also inspiring reflections from gifted Catholic writers, faith-filled essays, prayers, poetry, devotions, meditations for the Way of the Cross, and the chants of the season.

The Lenten Companion 2020 app is available for purchase for $2.99. It is available on both the itunes App Store and Google Play Store, and is usable on virtually any device, Apple or Android.

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Theresa Civantos Barber
    10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
  3. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified …
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The man who kissed pope’s forehead says Our Lady healed him …
  7. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    7 Saints who went through divorce
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Cerith Gardiner
People around the world offer support to bullied 9-year-old begging to die
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Cerith Gardiner
7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by incredible Lenten saints
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]