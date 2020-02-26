Ask Mary to help you grow in love during Lent

Lent can be a long and arduous season, but we should not embark on such a spiritual journey on our own. Pope Benedict XVI reflected in his message for Lent in 2007 on how the Virgin Mary can be our guide during Lent.

In particular, Pope Benedict focused on her ability to help us love others in a more authentic way, imitating the supreme love that God showed to us in the crucifixion.

Below is a brief prayer asking for her help during Lent to grow in love, following in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.

May Lent be for every Christian a renewed experience of God’s love given to us in Christ, a love that each day we, in turn, must “re-give” to our neighbor, especially to the one who suffers most and is in need. Only in this way will we be able to participate fully in the joy of Easter. May Mary, Mother of Beautiful Love, guide us in this Lenten journey, a journey of authentic conversion to the love of Christ.

