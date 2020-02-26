Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Cerith Gardiner
People around the world offer support to bullied 9-year-old begging to die
Philip Kosloski
What is the symbolism of ashes on Ash Wednesday?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
John Burger
Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to live with retired religious sisters
Lifestyle

Here’s what Mark Wahlberg is doing for Lent

MARK WHALBERG
markwahlberg | Instagram | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Feb 26, 2020

Some inspiration from the actor, dad, and devout Catholic on bringing more meaning to the Lenten season.

Standing in front of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Los Angeles, complete with an ashen cross on his forehead, Mark Wahlberg shared on his Instagram account his own intentions for this Lent.

In the short video, he addressed that question many of you might be thinking right now: “What to give up for Lent?” The Hollywood star, however, wants to consider “giving more” instead of “giving up.” The busy dad shared how he’s aiming to give “more love, more peace, more acceptance, more caring, and more kindness” during the Lenten season — not always easy for any of us in our hectic lives.

He ends his message by offering love to his Instagram followers, and saying he’ll see them at Easter. Wahlberg’s post not only captures the spirit of Lent, it shows a celebrity who’s not afraid to put his faith before his fame.

View this post on Instagram

🙏❤️GOD BLESS❤️🙏

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

 

Read more:
Mark Wahlberg reveals the importance of faith in new interview
Read more:
5 Ways Mark Wahlberg impresses and surprises us
Tags:
Ash WednesdayCelebrities
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Theresa Civantos Barber
    10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
  3. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified …
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The man who kissed pope’s forehead says Our Lady healed him …
  7. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    7 Saints who went through divorce
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Cerith Gardiner
People around the world offer support to bullied 9-year-old begging to die
Philip Kosloski
What is the symbolism of ashes on Ash Wednesday?
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]