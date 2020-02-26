Here’s what Mark Wahlberg is doing for Lent

Standing in front of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Los Angeles , complete with an ashen cross on his forehead, Mark Wahlberg shared on his Instagram account his own intentions for this Lent.

In the short video, he addressed that question many of you might be thinking right now: “What to give up for Lent?” The Hollywood star, however, wants to consider “giving more” instead of “giving up.” The busy dad shared how he’s aiming to give “more love, more peace, more acceptance, more caring, and more kindness” during the Lenten season — not always easy for any of us in our hectic lives.

He ends his message by offering love to his Instagram followers, and saying he’ll see them at Easter. Wahlberg’s post not only captures the spirit of Lent, it shows a celebrity who’s not afraid to put his faith before his fame.

