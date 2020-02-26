Here’s what Mark Wahlberg is doing for Lent

Some inspiration from the actor, dad, and devout Catholic on bringing more meaning to the Lenten season.
In the short video, he addressed that question many of you might be thinking right now: “What to give up for Lent?” The Hollywood star, however, wants to consider “giving more” instead of “giving up.” The busy dad shared how he’s aiming to give “more love, more peace, more acceptance, more caring, and more kindness” during the Lenten season — not always easy for any of us in our hectic lives.
He ends his message by offering love to his Instagram followers, and saying he’ll see them at Easter. Wahlberg’s post not only captures the spirit of Lent, it shows a celebrity who’s not afraid to put his faith before his fame.
