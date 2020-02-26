Pope assures his closeness to coronavirus victims and health care workers

Pope Francis again expressed his “closeness to those who are ill with coronavirus and to health care workers who are caring for them,” as well as civil authorities and all those who are involved in assisting patients and in containing the spread of the virus.

He spoke of the virus at the general audience on February 26, where a number of pilgrims were wearing masks in an attempt to avoid contamination.

Several major Italian dioceses canceled Ash Wednesday services and suspended public Masses, but at the Vatican, events where to go on as scheduled. Italy has confirmed nearly 350 cases of the virus, mostly in the north of the country.