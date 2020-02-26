Pope assures his closeness to coronavirus victims and health care workers

Italy has more cases than any other country outside Asia
He spoke of the virus at the general audience on February 26, where a number of pilgrims were wearing masks in an attempt to avoid contamination.
Several major Italian dioceses canceled Ash Wednesday services and suspended public Masses, but at the Vatican, events where to go on as scheduled. Italy has confirmed nearly 350 cases of the virus, mostly in the north of the country.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?