6 Popular Lenten Friday foods around the world

As you prepare for Lent, you may be considering what you’re going to serve up on the upcoming meat-free Fridays. While there are many interesting alternatives, if you look around the world there are some inspiring traditions that stem from the availability of seasonal fresh produce and still shape the Lenten Friday menu today.

Just click on the slideshow to discover what Christians from continents far and wide will be eating with their families for the coming Fridays: from mushroom-based soups to snacks infused with the sweet taste of honey.

