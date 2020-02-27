Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
John Burger
Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to live with retired religious sisters
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Lifestyle

How to celebrate feast days when you’re on a budget

happy family having festive dinner or summer garden party
Syda Productions - Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cecilia Pigg | Feb 27, 2020

What do you do when you want to celebrate, but you don’t have the money to do it?

Feasting and fasting is such an important part of our lives as Catholics. We fast during Lent and make sacrifices on Fridays throughout the year, and we feast on holy days from January until DecemberChristmas, Easter, Holy Days of Obligation, and more!

But feasting and celebrating doesn’t mean breaking the bank with extravagant meals or dining out or expensive purchases. And you wouldn’t want to feast so much that you end up with a hangover or stomachache after celebrating — that definitely means you overdid it. 

So, how do you approach feasting with prudence and simplicity? 

First, make a list of the days that you want to feast and fast this year, and then mark them on your calendar.

Some of those are easy, because most of us have the same obligations on those days: Fridays, Ash Wednesday, Good Friday, etc. But some can be more personal. Write down a list of special feast days to you. For example, on what day were you baptized? Is there a saint who is special to you? When is the feast day of your Confirmation saint?

Then, decide how to celebrate. Here are a few ideas … 

Indulge in one special treat on a feast day. Maybe that’s a pint of ice cream. Maybe that’s steak instead of the usual chicken for dinner. Maybe that’s a nice cocktail.

Change up your routine. Maybe you celebrate by sleeping in on that day, or watching a special TV show you’ve been wanting to watch, or going on a walk in your favorite park in the evening. 

Make room for free time on that day. Do a few extra to do items or chores the day before a feast so that you can relax a little more on the day you are celebrating.

Invite someone over to celebrate with you. Then you can each provide a small treat and celebrate together.

Set a festive mood. Use your nicer dishes to eat dinner, play some beautiful music, light some candles, decorate with some flowers or balloons. 

Read a little bit about the feast you’re celebrating. If it’s a saint, look him or her up. If it’s your Baptism day, write a note to your godparents, or look at pictures of your baptism. 

A note about the first and third points above …

if you realize that you often indulge in small treats or put off to-do items for no reason, then it may be hard to see small treats or extra free time as feasting or celebrating. The challenge then lies in reorienting some of your habits. Next time you’re tempted to buy a treat just because, or to binge watch that new show, don’t let yourself. Save that experience for a special feast day and use it as a way to celebrate! Living simply is budget-friendly, and can help your faith life tremendously. The less we rely on things or treats to provide a daily pick-me-up, the more freedom we have to rely on and turn to God. 

If you focus on living simply all year long (eating economically, buying only what you need, not eating a daily dessert or drinking a daily soda or alcohol), then the little things will mean a whole lot more. Plus, sharing a meal with a friend, doing some research to learn more about the feast, and setting a festive mood will help make the days more memorable in the long run. In all of these ways, you can easily and truly celebrate the beautiful feast days of our yearwithout breaking the bank.  

Read more:
5 Fun feast days to celebrate with your kids
Read more:
Why fasting leads to freedom
Read more:
Have your best Lent yet with this genius plan for fasting and prayer

 

Tags:
FamilyFinance
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Theresa Civantos Barber
    10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
  3. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  4. J-P Mauro
    Jimmy Kimmel calls for Catholic Sign of Peace at Kobe Bryant …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during …
  6. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Cerith Gardiner
People around the world offer support to bullied 9-year-old begging to die
Philip Kosloski
What is the symbolism of ashes on Ash Wednesday?
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]