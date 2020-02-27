Tebow says Super Bowl ring is nothing compared to saving “a lot of babies”

The former NFL star opened up about his own birth, and how his mother was advised to abort him.
The evening began with brief talks from Kansas City Chiefs’ owner Lamar Hunt Jr., Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, and former Kansas governor, Dr. Jeff Colyer. Even with all these big names in support of the pro-life movement, the highlight of the event was Tebow’s keynote speech.
The former NFL star, who is making a bid to become an MLB star, spoke of the importance of legacy and what a person is remembered for. The humanitarian athlete suggested that being remembered for a Super Bowl victory can’t come close to being remembered for saving human lives. National Right To Life News reports:
“It really does mean a lot more than winning the Super Bowl,” Tebow said. He added, “One day, when you look back and people are talking about you and they say Oh my gosh, what are you going to be known for? Are you going to say Super Bowl, or we saved a lot of babies?”
Tebow went on to clarify the importance of the cause, explaining it in terms that some may never have considered:
“It’s a rescue mission. You know why we call it a rescue mission? Because when we say that, it puts a timeline on it.” Tebow said. “When’s the last time you heard a rescue mission taking place in a month or a few years. No, a rescue mission means now. It gives you a sense of urgency. It says we have to go not because it’s our time, but because it’s their time. … I have to live a sense of urgency because while I might have time, they don’t.”
Taking on a more personal tone, the 32-year-old philanthropist shared with the audience of about 1,200 just why the pro-life movement is so personal to him. As it turns out, Tebow’s mother was advised to abort him during her pregnancy.
“You see, my mom 32 years ago had doctors tell her she needed to abort me because if she didn’t, it was going to cost her life. And they didn’t even believe that I was a baby. They thought I was a tumor.”
Tebow took the crowd through his mother’s harrowing ordeal, ultimately explaining that when he was born, the doctors found that his placenta was not attached. The doctor called it a miracle and admitted to Mrs. Tebow that he wasn’t sure how Tim survived.
The Daily Caller reports that Tebow concluded his speech with encouraging words in a call to action:
“You’re fighting for life. You’re fighting for people that can’t fight for themselves. And my question to you is: Are you willing to stand up in the face of persecution, in the face of adversity, in the face of criticism, when other people are going to say it’s not worth it, when other people won’t stand beside you? Maybe not everybody is going to be with you. Will you stand up for what’s right?”
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?