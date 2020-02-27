Tebow says Super Bowl ring is nothing compared to saving “a lot of babies”

The pro-life organization Kansans for Life recently held its annual Valentine’s Day banquet, at which former NFL Quarterback Tim Tebow was the guest speaker. The theme of the night was “Live In Victory,” a clever adaptation of the roman numeral LIV, which honored the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory at Superbowl LIV.

The evening began with brief talks from Kansas City Chiefs’ owner Lamar Hunt Jr., Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, and former Kansas governor, Dr. Jeff Colyer. Even with all these big names in support of the pro-life movement, the highlight of the event was Tebow’s keynote speech.

The former NFL star, who is making a bid to become an MLB star, spoke of the importance of legacy and what a person is remembered for. The humanitarian athlete suggested that being remembered for a Super Bowl victory can’t come close to being remembered for saving human lives. National Right To Life News reports:

“It really does mean a lot more than winning the Super Bowl,” Tebow said. He added, “One day, when you look back and people are talking about you and they say Oh my gosh, what are you going to be known for? Are you going to say Super Bowl, or we saved a lot of babies?”

Tebow went on to clarify the importance of the cause, explaining it in terms that some may never have considered:

“It’s a rescue mission. You know why we call it a rescue mission? Because when we say that, it puts a timeline on it.” Tebow said. “When’s the last time you heard a rescue mission taking place in a month or a few years. No, a rescue mission means now. It gives you a sense of urgency. It says we have to go not because it’s our time, but because it’s their time. … I have to live a sense of urgency because while I might have time, they don’t.”

Taking on a more personal tone, the 32-year-old philanthropist shared with the audience of about 1,200 just why the pro-life movement is so personal to him. As it turns out, Tebow’s mother was advised to abort him during her pregnancy.

“You see, my mom 32 years ago had doctors tell her she needed to abort me because if she didn’t, it was going to cost her life. And they didn’t even believe that I was a baby. They thought I was a tumor.”

Tebow took the crowd through his mother’s harrowing ordeal, ultimately explaining that when he was born, the doctors found that his placenta was not attached. The doctor called it a miracle and admitted to Mrs. Tebow that he wasn’t sure how Tim survived.

The Daily Caller reports that Tebow concluded his speech with encouraging words in a call to action: