For those who annoy us: Pope Francis with 5 key phrases from this week

Law and rights

Here is our round-up of five striking statements and expressive images from Pope Francis this week.

The invitation from Benedict XVI in his Letter to Seminarians is more timely than ever, and valid for all the faithful: “You should also learn to understand and – dare I say it – to love canon law, appreciating how necessary it is and valuing its practical applications: a society without law would be a society without rights. Law is the condition of love.” (no. 5).

~ To participants in the Plenary meeting of the Pontifical Council of Legislative Texts, February 21, 2020.

Gifts of the Spirit

When we Christians visit one another, and encounter one another in the love of the Lord, we are blessed to be able to exchange these gifts. We can receive what the Holy Spirit has sown in others as a gift for ourselves. Your visit, then, is not only an opportunity for you to grow in knowledge of the Catholic Church, but also a chance for us Catholics to receive the gift of the Spirit that you bring. Your presence makes possible this sharing of gifts and is a source of joy.

~ To a group of young priests and monks of the Eastern Orthodox Churches, on an academic visit to Rome, February 21, 2020.

The madness of war

War, by allocating resources to the acquisition of weapons and military power, diverts those resources from vital social needs, such as the support of families, health care and education. As St. John XXIII teaches, it is contrary to reason (cf. Pacem in Terris, 114; 127). In other words, it is madness …

~ In Bari, with bishops of the Mediterranean, February 23, 2020.

Yes, he means it

If we want to be disciples of Christ, if we want to call ourselves Christians, this is the only way; there is no other. Having been loved by God, we are called to love in return; having been forgiven, we are called to forgive; having been touched by love, we are called to love without waiting for others to love first; having been saved graciously, we are called to seek no benefit from the good we do. You may well say: “But Jesus goes too far! He even says: ‘Love your enemies and pray for those who they persecute you’ (Mt 5:44). Surely he speaks like this to gain people’s attention, but he cannot really mean it.” But he really does.

~ In Bari, at Mass, February 23, 2020.

The 'nuisance' of people

In fact, “in the frenzy of running, of achieving everything right now, anyone left behind is viewed as a nuisance. And considered disposable. How many elderly, unborn, disabled and poor persons are considered useless.”

~ To the Pro Petri Sede association, February 24, 2020, quoting his homily for the November 17, 2019, World Day of the Poor