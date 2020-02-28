Ill pope cancels official meetings for 2nd day

Pope Francis postponed official audiences for the second day in a row on February 28, after the director of the Vatican press office said yesterday that he was a little under the weather. He is still keeping appointments in his residence, the Casa Santa Marta, the spokesman said.

“The Holy Father celebrated Mass this morning and at the end, as always, greeted the participants. But he decided to postpone the official audiences of today. The meetings in the Casta Santa Marta agenda continue as planned,” said Matteo Bruni, director of the press office.

With this statement, the Vatican is addressing speculation about the Holy Father’s health, particularly as in Italy, confirmed cases of coronavirus are at least at 650, with 17 dead, 45 recovered, 248 hospitalized, 56 in intensive care, and 284 in quarantine in their houses.