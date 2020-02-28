Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Cerith Gardiner
People around the world offer support to bullied 9-year-old begging to die
Philip Kosloski
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate

Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Ill pope cancels official meetings for 2nd day

POPE ASH WEDNESDAY
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz | Feb 28, 2020

As Italy continues its battle with coronavirus, the Vatican press office seeks to address speculation

Pope Francis postponed official audiences for the second day in a row on February 28, after the director of the Vatican press office said yesterday that he was a little under the weather. He is still keeping appointments in his residence, the Casa Santa Marta, the spokesman said.

“The Holy Father celebrated Mass this morning and at the end, as always, greeted the participants. But he decided to postpone the official audiences of today. The meetings in the Casta Santa Marta agenda continue as planned,” said Matteo Bruni, director of the press office.

With this statement, the Vatican is addressing speculation about the Holy Father’s health, particularly as in Italy, confirmed cases of coronavirus are at least at 650, with 17 dead, 45 recovered, 248 hospitalized, 56 in intensive care, and 284 in quarantine in their houses.

Read more:
Pope Francis a bit under the weather; cancels part of his schedule
Read more:
Pope assures his closeness to coronavirus victims and health care workers

 

 

 

