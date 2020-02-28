Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Philip Kosloski
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
Cerith Gardiner
People around the world offer support to bullied 9-year-old begging to die
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Inspiring Stories

Students come to the aid of Honduran classmate in detention center

Meydi Guzman Rivas
Meydi Guzmán | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Feb 28, 2020

Friends and staff members at Chicago high school do their best to help fellow student in need.

In 2018, Meydi Guzman and her father Fabio Guzman-Reyes fled their native Honduras after she was sexually assaulted by gang members. Two years later in the United States, after a confusion with paperwork, the father-daughter duo found themselves in an immigration detention center.

According to a report by Nicole Acevedo for NBC News, the now-18-year-old senior at Crystal Lake Central High School, Chicago, and her father appeared in court back in October after failing to show up for an earlier immigration hearing — due to a  probable mix-up with the court papers, as explained the lawyers representing the pair.

Once she was in the detention center, Meydi’s classmates and teachers went out of their way to help the teenager and her father. They set up a GoFundMe page and quickly raised $10,000 to pay for the family’s legal fees. With a $2,000 bond posted, Meydi was released into the custody of her school counselor, Sara Huser, with whom she is staying until further developments in their case.

“I’m truly, truly blessed and so very happy that she is going to come join my family, come back to Crystal Lake, get back to school, back to her life,” explained Huser in a press conference.

As reported by Telemundo, Meydi shared in a press conference that it was very difficult. “… The truth was I was not prepared for this, I did not think that turning 18 would take me to be in a prison.”

The young woman also shared how she was happy and thankful to those who had helped her and her father in their plight. Having spent four months in the center, Meydi can now join her classmates again, who have shown the world that friendship is a powerful force in our lives, especially those who are in need.

Read more:
Catholics can change immigration from a ‘problem’ to a ‘solution’
Read more:
Catholics’ Two Critical Immigration Duties

 

 

Tags:
ChildrenEducationImmigration
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during …
  3. Theresa Civantos Barber
    10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
  4. J-P Mauro
    Jimmy Kimmel calls for Catholic Sign of Peace at Kobe Bryant …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    What is the symbolism of ashes on Ash Wednesday?
  6. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Cerith Gardiner
People around the world offer support to bullied 9-year-old begging to die
Philip Kosloski
What is the symbolism of ashes on Ash Wednesday?
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]