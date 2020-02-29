5 Bible verses about the benefits of almsgiving

Giving to the poor is a beneficial practice to the soul that the Bible frequently mentions.
Many of us know that giving to the poor and to charitable organizations is a good a praiseworthy action, but has it entered into our heart? Far from a simple exterior act, almsgiving is meant to be an action of the soul, consciously giving to others out of the love we have for them.
Here are five Bible verses that remind us of the benefits of almsgiving and encourage us in our daily journey.
It is good for the man gracious in lending, who conducts his affairs with justice. Lavishly he gives to the poor; his righteousness shall endure forever. (Psalm 112:5,9)
Whoever cares for the poor lends to the Lord, who will pay back the sum in full. (Proverbs 19:17)
If you lavish your food on the hungry and satisfy the afflicted; Then your light shall rise in the darkness, and your gloom shall become like midday. (Isaiah 58:10)
If you wish to be perfect, go, sell what you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me. (Matthew 19:21)
The generous will be blessed, for they share their food with the poor. (Proverbs 22:9)
