Philip Kosloski
Why does St. Peter always hold keys in art?
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Philip Kosloski
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph

Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
How to calm your restless heart

WOMAN PRAYING
Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Feb 29, 2020

If you are wandering in life and looking for peace, try this advice from a 4th-century writer.

Often we can feel restless in life, not knowing who we are or what we are supposed to be doing. It can be difficult to feel any type of hope when at work or at home.

We might spend countless hours searching the internet for answers to an ache that is deep inside our heart. Nothing seems to fill it and we continue our journey of life wandering aimlessly, without any direction.

Fourth-century writer St. Augustine knew too well this ache that many of us feel and struggled with his own identity. He tried all the popular philosophies of his time period, but nothing seems to satisfy his longing.

Through a series of events, St. Augustine encountered the Bible in a way he had not experienced before and soon after fell in love with God. He then later wrote a famous line in his Confessions that explains where our heart will find true peace.

Too late did I love You, O Beauty, so ancient, and yet so new! Too late did I love You! For behold, You were within, and I without, and there did I seek You; I, unlovely, rushed heedlessly among the things of beauty You made. You were with me, but I was not with You. Those things kept me far from You, which, unless they were in You, were not. You called, and cried aloud, and forced open my deafness. You gleamed and shine, and chase away my blindness. You exhaled odors, and I drew in my breath and do pant after You. I tasted, and do hunger and thirst. You touched me, and I burned for Your peace….You move us to delight in praising You; for You have made us for Yourself, and our hearts are restless until they rest in You.

As the Catechism of the Catholic Church writes, “The desire for God is written in the human heart, because man is created by God and for God; and God never ceases to draw man to himself. Only in God will he find the truth and happiness he never stops searching for.”

If you are searching and trying to find peace in your life, look inside yourself and see where your heart is. Consider placing all your trust, hope and love in God, who loves you and cares for you.

Meditate on these words God spoke to the prophet Jeremiah and rest in the peace of God.

For I know well the plans I have in mind for you … plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope. (Jeremiah 29:11)

Tags:
SaintsSpiritual Life
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
