Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Church

Under the weather Pope Francis reduces appointments for third day

POPE AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Feb 29, 2020

Among canceled meetings was audience with Legionaries of Christ attending their general chapter

Pope Francis reduced his appointment load for the third day in a row on February 29, after the Vatican announced on Thursday that he was feeling a bit under the weather.

“After celebrating Mass this morning, the Holy Father continued with his schedule in the Casa Santa Marta [residence], with the exception of audiences with members of the International Group on Bioethics, and the participants in the general chapter of the Legionaries of Christ and the general assembly of the Consecrated and Laity of Regnum Christi,” reported Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican Press Office.

On Thursday and Friday as well, the pope “worked from home,” canceling appointments with the plenary session of the Pontifical Academy for Life and with the clergy of Rome. The Holy Father’s intended discourses at these meetings have nevertheless been made available.

On March 1, he is set to begin his annual spiritual retreat with members of the Roman Curia, at a retreat house near Rome.

Read more:
Pope urges health care workers to self-care, avoid burnout
Read more:
When you’re sick, consecrate yourself to Our Lady with this prayer from Pius XII
Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during …
  3. J-P Mauro
    Jimmy Kimmel calls for Catholic Sign of Peace at Kobe Bryant …
  4. Theresa Civantos Barber
    10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
  5. Philip Kosloski
    What is the symbolism of ashes on Ash Wednesday?
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Here’s what Mark Wahlberg is doing for Lent
  7. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]