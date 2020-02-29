Under the weather Pope Francis reduces appointments for third day

Pope Francis reduced his appointment load for the third day in a row on February 29, after the Vatican announced on Thursday that he was feeling a bit under the weather.

“After celebrating Mass this morning, the Holy Father continued with his schedule in the Casa Santa Marta [residence], with the exception of audiences with members of the International Group on Bioethics, and the participants in the general chapter of the Legionaries of Christ and the general assembly of the Consecrated and Laity of Regnum Christi,” reported Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican Press Office.

On Thursday and Friday as well, the pope “worked from home,” canceling appointments with the plenary session of the Pontifical Academy for Life and with the clergy of Rome. The Holy Father’s intended discourses at these meetings have nevertheless been made available.

On March 1, he is set to begin his annual spiritual retreat with members of the Roman Curia, at a retreat house near Rome.