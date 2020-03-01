Pope won’t travel to Lenten retreat because of his cold

On Thursday, the Vatican reported that he was slightly under the weather and he’s been “working from home” since
He asked pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square to pray for the members of the Roman Curia who will be traveling to Ariccia in the Alban Hills outside Rome for the week-long retreat.
The preacher this year is Jesuit Father Pietro Bovati, Secretary of the Pontifical Biblical Commission, who will give meditations on the theme of “The bush was on fire (Ex 3:2) – The encounter between God and man in light of the book of Exodus, the Gospel of Matthew, and the prayer of the Psalms.”
