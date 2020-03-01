Pope won’t travel to Lenten retreat because of his cold

Pope Francis will be unable to keep the tradition he started in 2014 of leaving the Vatican for his annual spiritual retreat. On March 1 at the midday Angelus, he said he will not physically participate in the retreat and will be “following from here” since he’s been down with a cold since Thursday.

He asked pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square to pray for the members of the Roman Curia who will be traveling to Ariccia in the Alban Hills outside Rome for the week-long retreat.

The preacher this year is Jesuit Father Pietro Bovati, Secretary of the Pontifical Biblical Commission, who will give meditations on the theme of “The bush was on fire (Ex 3:2) – The encounter between God and man in light of the book of Exodus, the Gospel of Matthew, and the prayer of the Psalms.”