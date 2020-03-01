Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Stay focused with this prayer to reduce distractions

PRAYING
Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Mar 01, 2020

Ask God to help you stay focused during your time of prayer.

Often when we dedicate time for prayer or meditation, we are bombarded by countless distractions. It could be distractions from other members of our family, or it could simply be a barrage of thoughts going around in our head.

Whatever it is, we need some divine intervention!

Here is a quick prayer from My Prayer Book, asking God for help to stay focused during meditation.

O God, Cleanse my heart from all distracting thoughts. Enlighten my understanding, and inflame my will, that I may pray with reverence, attention, and devotion. Amen.

Read more:
One simple way to eliminate most distractions during prayer
Read more:
Overwhelmed with distractions? Chase them away with this prayer of Thomas Kempis

 

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
