How a morning meditation can breathe life into your soul

While not everyone is a morning person, the first few moments of a person’s day have great power. What happens during the first hour of our day can set the tone and either lead to a good day or a bad day.

One beneficial practice is to begin with a morning meditation or prayer. This could be a reflection on a scripture passage, spiritual writing, or using a beloved prayer book. Whatever it is, make time in your morning to let God infuse peace into your soul.

Fr. Francis Xavier Lasance in My Prayer Book offers a brief commentary on the power of a morning meditation and why we should not miss it.

There is a freshness about the early morning which belongs to no other period of the day. The sun has a more kindly brightness and the air a fresh crispness which are lost largely as the day grows older … What the new-born day is to our physical nature the morning prayer is to the life of the soul. It is opening the windows of the heart that the clear air of heaven may flow in. It reinvigorates the life within us and turns our thoughts toward the One we love the most. It is a source of renewed strength, and gives a buoyancy to the spiritual step and a clearness to the inner vision. It floods the heart with the breath of life and bathes it in the sunshine of God’s smile.

St. Francis Xavier similarly suggests such a practice in the morning.

When you wake in the morning, raise your thoughts at once to heaven, and while you are putting on your clothes and washing your hands and face, call to mind the faults into which you fell the day before, and ask your Lord grace to avoid them this day.

If you want to start your day off on the right foot, begin immediately with a time of prayer and meditation, offering your first moments to God and letting him take control of your life. God wants us to experience his peace and is ready to grant us what we need. All we need to do is ask.

