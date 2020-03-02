Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by incredible Lenten saints
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Philip Kosloski
Why does St. Peter always hold keys in art?
Philip Kosloski
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Spirituality

This type of fasting doesn’t involve giving up food

ALMS
Giovanni Battista Gaulli | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 02, 2020

Sometimes alternative types of fasting are better for our soul.

Typically when we hear the word “fasting,” we immediately think of not eating food. However, the biblical definition of fasting is much broader and can involve any number of actions.

The prophet Isaiah wrote down a type of fasting that God prefers, one that doesn’t even involve abstaining from food.

Is this not, rather, the fast that I choose:
releasing those bound unjustly,
untying the thongs of the yoke;
Setting free the oppressed,
breaking off every yoke?
Is it not sharing your bread with the hungry,
bringing the afflicted and the homeless into your house;
Clothing the naked when you see them,
and not turning your back on your own flesh? (Isaiah 58:6-7)

Those words might sound familiar, as Jesus had a similar exhortation when speaking about what the “righteous” must do to enter the gates of Heaven (also known as the “Corporal Works of Mercy”).

The king will say to those on his right, “Come, you who are blessed by my Father. Inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me, naked and you clothed me, ill and you cared for me, in prison and you visited me.” (Matthew 25:34-36)

While fasting from food is a good and praiseworthy action, we also need to make sure we are imitating Jesus Christ and his love for all humanity. Our fasts must be matched by our charity.

Read more:
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Read more:
Why fasting leads to freedom

 

Tags:
FastingLent
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Here’s what Mark Wahlberg is doing for Lent
  4. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    6 Popular Lenten Friday foods around the world
  6. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    Ill pope cancels official meetings for 2nd day
  7. Theresa Civantos Barber
    10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]