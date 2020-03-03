11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime

Click here to launch the slideshow

Lent is the perfect opportunity to build new habits. And the great news is that any new behaviors adopted in the Lenten period will be set into place quite naturally by the time you’re helping your kids munch through their Easter chocolate.

With this in mind, why not use Lent as a means to bring more spiritual habits into your everyday life for the months, or years to come? (Don’t worry, even if we’re nearly a week into Lent it’s never too late to begin!) For a few ideas, click on the slideshow to see if there’s something you might want to try.