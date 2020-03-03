Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Philip Kosloski
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
Cerith Gardiner
7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by incredible Lenten saints
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Lifestyle

11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime

VOLUNTEER
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Mar 03, 2020

Make the most of Lent to adopt some great new habits.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Lent is the perfect opportunity to build new habits. And the great news is that any new behaviors adopted in the Lenten period will be set into place quite naturally by the time you’re helping your kids munch through their Easter chocolate.

With this in mind, why not use Lent as a means to bring more spiritual habits into your everyday life for the months, or years to come? (Don’t worry, even if we’re nearly a week into Lent it’s never too late to begin!) For a few ideas, click on the slideshow to see if there’s something you might want to try.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
Want to form some positive habits? Research shows Lent is a great kick-starter

 

Read more:
10 Pope quotes to inspire you this Lent

 

 

 

Tags:
LentWell-being
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during …
  3. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  4. Patty Knap
    Lent challenge: Get rid of 40 things in 40 days
  5. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    Ill pope cancels official meetings for 2nd day
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    6 Popular Lenten Friday foods around the world
  7. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Ways to honor St. Joseph this March
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Here’s what Mark Wahlberg is doing for Lent
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]