Indian riots: “They’re killing my Muslim brethren! Can I remain silent?”

“Inside Delhi: beaten, lynched and burnt alive.” This is the title of a

recent report by The Guardian

that refers to one of the worst outbreaks of violence against religious minorities in India at the hands of Hindus, principally targeting Muslims.

“First I asked, ‘Why are you attacking me? What wrong have I done?’ But they did not listen to my words and went on hitting me from all sides.” These are the words of Mohammad Zubair, quoted by The Guardian. Zubair, 37 years old, was brutally beaten during riots instigated by Hindu nationalists.

The attack on Zubair, continues The Guardian, happened in broad daylight on the streets of Delhi, at the hands of a crowd of young Hindus.

This shocking story is part of the recent four-day violent anti-Muslim riots in India that have already left more than 40 people dead and hundreds injured.

Burned mosques, lynchings and even people being burning alive are among the cruelest signs of a persecution that has lasted decades (80% of the population of India is Muslim and 14% is Muslim) and which has been exacerbated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narenda Modi. Hindu nationalist politics have led to the gradual relegation of Muslims to being second-class citizens.

My Muslim brother

While this is happening, the Church in India is urging Christians to stand by Muslims and offer refuge to those affected by violence, according to an article in La Croix International.

The news outlet reports that Sister Anastasia Gill, a Christian member of the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC), said, “Christians cannot remain mute witnesses when their Muslim brethren are attacked. Our role is to stand for justice.”

Sister Anastasia called for Christians to show solidarity with their Muslim neighbors, offering them medical assistance and shelter, and to work with them to restore peace.