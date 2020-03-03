Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Philip Kosloski
Why does St. Peter always hold keys in art?
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Spirituality

Why you need to find yourself to be a better person

PONDER
GaudiLab | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 03, 2020

Self-knowledge is a key step in growing deeper in your spiritual life.

One of the most important parts of the spiritual life is understanding yourself and who you are. Each of us is uniquely created and different from everyone else. This means that our experience of spirituality will be different and our relationship with God will not be the same as our family members or friends.

Fr. Basil Maturin wrote a book in 1916 entitled Self-knowledge and Self-discipline and in it, he explains why it is so important to look inward.

There are two spheres of knowledge in which every one who is endeavouring after any growth in the spiritual life must be making some advance. The knowledge of God and the knowledge of self … The more we grow in the knowledge of God the deeper our knowledge of self, and if we would attain to any knowledge of God there must be some knowledge of self. 

Both types of knowledge complement each other and are necessary to move forward in the spiritual life.

This is one of the reasons why St. Ignatius of Loyola gives specific instructions in his Spiritual Exercises to conduct a daily examination. He writes that we should “ask account of our soul from the hour that we rose up to the present Examen, hour by hour, or period by period: and first as to thoughts, and then as to words, and then as to acts.”

The goal of the daily “examen” is to express gratitude to God for the blessings received as well as ask forgiveness for any faults discovered.

If we do not know ourselves, our faults and weaknesses (as well as our strengths), we will not be able to grow in love of God or neighbor. We will be stuck in old habits, unable to move anywhere.

Maturin confirms that we cannot grow in virtue unless we first examine ourselves and fully understand our faults and where they come from.

If therefore there is to be any spiritual growth, there must be a growth in self-knowledge. We cannot make any serious attempt to conquer our sins till we know what they are.

Try to end or begin your day by looking at the previous day’s events. If you sinned, ask yourself what led up to it. If you experienced joy, what was it that led to your feelings of happiness?

The more we know about ourselves, the more we can grow in our knowledge and love of God.

Read more:
A nightly “examen” to help you become a better wife
Read more:
Make St. Ignatius Loyola your friend in 4 easy steps

 

Tags:
PrayerSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during …
  3. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  4. Patty Knap
    Lent challenge: Get rid of 40 things in 40 days
  5. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    Ill pope cancels official meetings for 2nd day
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    6 Popular Lenten Friday foods around the world
  7. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Ways to honor St. Joseph this March
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Here’s what Mark Wahlberg is doing for Lent
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]