Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime

Lifestyle

Listen to this talented six-year-old sing ‘Fly Me to the Moon’

6 YEAR OLD PLAYS FLY ME TO THE MOON
Miumiu | YouTube | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Mar 05, 2020

Give your spirits a lift by watching this adorable version of the classic Sinatra song.

At a time when people are worried about the coronavirus, getting wrapped up in election news, and maybe even struggling through their Lenten commitments, it will do you good to take a few minutes and listen to this 6-year-old winning over hearts with her rendition of Frank Sinatra’s classic song, Fly Me to the Moon.

Starting her musical career at just 3 years-old, the young girl known simply as MiuMiu on her Youtube channel adopts the Brazilian style of bossa nova to her songs.

What adds a touch of sweetness to the video is appreciating the effort the young musician made trying to pronounce words that are far from her native tongue. And if you look at her comment accompanying the video you’ll quickly become a fan:

“Thank you for your encouragement. I will continue to study hard. To fulfill my dream to be an excellent guitarist. Please forgive me for my poor English. This is not my native language. I’ve tried my best to do it well.”


Read more:
How having a baby with Down syndrome changed this rock star’s music
Read more:
Surprised: Sinatra’s 1949 radio recording of “The Lord’s Prayer”
Tags:
ChildrenMusic
