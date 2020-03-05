Listen to this talented six-year-old sing ‘Fly Me to the Moon’

Give your spirits a lift by watching this adorable version of the classic Sinatra song.
Starting her musical career at just 3 years-old, the young girl known simply as MiuMiu on her Youtube channel adopts the Brazilian style of bossa nova to her songs.
What adds a touch of sweetness to the video is appreciating the effort the young musician made trying to pronounce words that are far from her native tongue. And if you look at her comment accompanying the video you’ll quickly become a fan:
“Thank you for your encouragement. I will continue to study hard. To fulfill my dream to be an excellent guitarist. Please forgive me for my poor English. This is not my native language. I’ve tried my best to do it well.”
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?