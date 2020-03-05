Listen to this talented six-year-old sing ‘Fly Me to the Moon’

At a time when people are worried about the coronavirus, getting wrapped up in election news, and maybe even struggling through their Lenten commitments, it will do you good to take a few minutes and listen to this 6-year-old winning over hearts with her rendition of Frank Sinatra’s classic song, Fly Me to the Moon.

Starting her musical career at just 3 years-old, the young girl known simply as MiuMiu on her Youtube channel adopts the Brazilian style of bossa nova to her songs.

What adds a touch of sweetness to the video is appreciating the effort the young musician made trying to pronounce words that are far from her native tongue. And if you look at her comment accompanying the video you’ll quickly become a fan:

“Thank you for your encouragement. I will continue to study hard. To fulfill my dream to be an excellent guitarist. Please forgive me for my poor English. This is not my native language. I’ve tried my best to do it well.”



