Restore your health with this prayer to God

Ask God to remove your sickness and return you to full health.
Depending on our situation and the severity of our illness, we may suffer greatly from it and not know what to do.
While we should always consult our physician and get the medical help we need, we should also cry out to God, who has the power to heal our ailments.
Here is a short prayer from the Manual of Prayers that asks God to restore us to health.
Heavenly Father, who in your wisdom knows what is best for me, if it seem good in your sight, remove from me this sickness which I now feel, that I may employ my health to your glory, and praise your name. I know, O my God, that you send this sickness on me for my good, even to humble and to prove me; O grant that it may not fail to work that saving effect in me. Amen.
