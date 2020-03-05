Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Spirituality

Restore your health with this prayer to God

SICKNESS
fizkes | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 05, 2020

Ask God to remove your sickness and return you to full health.

God permits many things to occur in our lives, and sickness is one of them that is often difficult to handle. We may have done all that we could to lead healthy lives, but we still become sick.

Depending on our situation and the severity of our illness, we may suffer greatly from it and not know what to do.

While we should always consult our physician and get the medical help we need, we should also cry out to God, who has the power to heal our ailments.

Here is a short prayer from the Manual of Prayers that asks God to restore us to health.

Heavenly Father, who in your wisdom knows what is best for me, if it seem good in your sight, remove from me this sickness which I now feel, that I may employ my health to your glory, and praise your name. I know, O my God, that you send this sickness on me for my good, even to humble and to prove me; O grant that it may not fail to work that saving effect in me. Amen.

Read more:
Pray for the sick with this short prayer
Read more:
When you’re sick, consecrate yourself to Our Lady with this prayer from Pius XII
Tags:
HealthPrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Ways to honor St. Joseph this March
  3. Patty Knap
    Lent challenge: Get rid of 40 things in 40 days
  4. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How slow meditation can change your life
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during …
  7. John Burger
    Coronavirus closes Lourdes’ healing waters, and halts …
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]